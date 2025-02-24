World Equity Group Inc. Has $704,000 Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 102.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab bought 3,619,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 218,063,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. This represents a 1.69 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $34.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

