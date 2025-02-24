World Equity Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 181.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $261.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.81 and a 12-month high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

