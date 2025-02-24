World Equity Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5,824.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,284 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,950,000 after buying an additional 15,884 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.76 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $75.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.28.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

