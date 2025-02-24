Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 15,841 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,841 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $520.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.62. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

