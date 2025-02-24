Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,290,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,914,000 after buying an additional 768,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,703,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,505,000 after acquiring an additional 355,206 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 6.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,788,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,746,000 after purchasing an additional 856,007 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Corteva by 1.4% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,362,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,360,000 after purchasing an additional 200,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,747,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,863,000 after purchasing an additional 203,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.73.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock opened at $62.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.93. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $66.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

