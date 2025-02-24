Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 42,983 Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Free Report) by 255.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,983 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

CEV opened at $10.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

