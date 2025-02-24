Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,399 Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1,141.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 75,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 6,300 shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $73,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,532.76. This represents a 16.04 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:GGZ opened at $12.42 on Monday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Profile

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

