Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,990,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATSG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

