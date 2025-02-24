Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,551 John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter worth $76,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPS opened at $15.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

