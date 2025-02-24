Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 11,949 Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) by 332.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Redwire were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwire during the third quarter worth $623,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Redwire by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Redwire during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Redwire by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,181,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 422,854 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Redwire

In other news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,157,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,528,359.29. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 684,454 shares of company stock worth $13,682,993 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redwire Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:RDW opened at $17.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.23. Redwire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08.

RDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised Redwire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Redwire in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Redwire from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Redwire from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.04.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

