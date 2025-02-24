Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,339 Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 81,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 171,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 81,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 44,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Featured Articles

