Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 45,783 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 45,783 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEO. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,103,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 630,137 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 32,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $6.28 on Monday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

