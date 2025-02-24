William J.G. Griffith Sells 200 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director William J.G. Griffith sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $16,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,944,302 shares in the company, valued at $244,170,964.86. The trade was a 0.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE PCOR opened at $82.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -114.27 and a beta of 0.84. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. Equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 298,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after buying an additional 39,935 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $14,855,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 691,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after acquiring an additional 217,351 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

View Our Latest Report on Procore Technologies

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.