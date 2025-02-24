William J.G. Griffith Sells 200 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director William J.G. Griffith sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $16,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,944,302 shares in the company, valued at $244,170,964.86. The trade was a 0.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE PCOR opened at $82.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -114.27 and a beta of 0.84. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. Equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PCOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.94.
Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.
