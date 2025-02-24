Wharton Business Group LLC Sells 18,950 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Wharton Business Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,950 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $15,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 186.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,167.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 758,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,937,000 after acquiring an additional 744,407 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 43,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $64.36 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.98.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

