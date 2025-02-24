Wharton Business Group LLC Has $71.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Wharton Business Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,449,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wharton Business Group LLC owned 1.72% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $71,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $225,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000.

VUSB opened at $49.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2123 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

