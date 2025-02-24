Wharton Business Group LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Wharton Business Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC owned about 1.31% of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 94,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 93,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,273,000.

Shares of XVV opened at $46.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $45.02. The company has a market capitalization of $294.01 million, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

