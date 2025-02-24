Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.98 EPS

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.98), Zacks reports. Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%.
Westlake Price Performance
Westlake stock opened at $109.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.38. Westlake has a 12 month low of $108.56 and a 12 month high of $162.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 154.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Westlake Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.77%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLK
Insider Transactions at Westlake
In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $225,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,758.72. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.
Westlake Company Profile
Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Westlake
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Cheniere Energy: A Bullish Setup for More Gains
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Hedge Funds Loaded Up AI Stocks at the Fastest Pace Since 2021
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Robinhood: The Future Still Looks Bright Despite +300% Rise
Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.