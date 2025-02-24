Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.98 EPS

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.98), Zacks reports. Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

Westlake Price Performance

Westlake stock opened at $109.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.38. Westlake has a 12 month low of $108.56 and a 12 month high of $162.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 154.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WLK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Westlake from $171.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Westlake from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Westlake from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.79.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $225,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,758.72. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Articles

