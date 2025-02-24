WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,550 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $196.39 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.09 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

