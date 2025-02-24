WEBTOON Entertainment (WBTN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect WEBTOON Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
WEBTOON Entertainment Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of WBTN opened at $10.49 on Monday. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBTN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on WEBTOON Entertainment from $48.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on WEBTOON Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.
About WEBTOON Entertainment
WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.
