Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Takes $63,000 Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,643 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,215 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 59.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 14.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,313. This represents a 5.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Morris acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,995 shares in the company, valued at $588,205.80. This trade represents a 21.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

