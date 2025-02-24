Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Sells 440 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,987,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,386,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,547 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 934,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,778,000 after purchasing an additional 109,058 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 797,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,434,000 after purchasing an additional 109,293 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $404.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $409.15 and its 200-day moving average is $389.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $315.24 and a 52 week high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.