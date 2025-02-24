Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,680 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,680 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $121.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

