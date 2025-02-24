Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Has $342,000 Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,452 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,298,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,306,465,000 after buying an additional 3,255,347 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Shell by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,014,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,672 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shell by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,773,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,870,000 after purchasing an additional 866,954 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,530,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,617,796,000 after purchasing an additional 507,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 41.0% in the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,544,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,877,000 after purchasing an additional 449,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Shell Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average is $66.76. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s payout ratio is 56.97%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

