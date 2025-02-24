Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Has $282,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in AT&T by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $191.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

