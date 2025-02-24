Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,523 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVDE. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 338,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVDE opened at $65.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.83.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

