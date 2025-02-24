Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 66 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,270.9% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 73,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,413,000 after buying an additional 67,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,297 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 241,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,677,000 after purchasing an additional 62,653 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,845.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,169,000 after purchasing an additional 35,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 650.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,697.04 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,105.65 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,919.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,976.72.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,170 shares of company stock valued at $27,132,248 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,078.15.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

