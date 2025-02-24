Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 120,903 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,903 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 1.63% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DEHP stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $190.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $28.34.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

