Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 18,672 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,672 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 153,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 43,857 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.66 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

