Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 219,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 473,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,108,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,230,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $775,000.

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NBOS opened at $26.75 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41.

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NBOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a cash-secured put writing strategy on US indices. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation and income. NBOS was launched on Sep 16, 2016 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

