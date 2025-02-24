Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,444 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.03. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.