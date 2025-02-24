Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 1.06% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:WDIV opened at $63.52 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $56.90 and a 52 week high of $67.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average is $64.22. The company has a market capitalization of $187.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

