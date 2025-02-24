WealthShield Partners LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,349 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $258.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.48. The company has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.29 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $28,876,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,320,940. The trade was a 62.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total value of $190,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,180,523.36. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,538,875 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

