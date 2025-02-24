WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 362 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

