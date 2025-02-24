WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 2,096 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock opened at $72.76 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $73.28.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

