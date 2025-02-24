WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $71.74 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

