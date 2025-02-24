WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 1,998 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,897.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 48,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance
CMG opened at $51.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $69.26.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
