WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 101.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,921 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $25.61 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

