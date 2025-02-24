WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $56.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.