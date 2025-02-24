WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 12,914 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 73,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $85.49 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.12 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day moving average is $88.61.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

