Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,100 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CRH were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CRH during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in CRH by 70.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

CRH Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $100.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.97 and its 200 day moving average is $94.76. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.