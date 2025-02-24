Waverton Investment Management Ltd Purchases 68,851 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,851 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 4.0% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.24% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $249,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $230.05 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.17 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.31.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

