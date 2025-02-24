Waverton Investment Management Ltd Purchases 2,937 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,924,000 after purchasing an additional 100,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,774,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,112,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,670,000 after acquiring an additional 30,952 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,427,000 after acquiring an additional 606,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $270.74 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $187.05 and a 12 month high of $271.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.50.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

