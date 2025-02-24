Waverton Investment Management Ltd Makes New $3.41 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 225.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of BABA opened at $143.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average of $93.09. The company has a market cap of $341.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $145.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.