Waverton Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,143 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up about 3.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.26% of Synopsys worth $195,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $633,469,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,540,000 after buying an additional 487,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,923,000 after buying an additional 335,993 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 490,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,497,000 after buying an additional 267,836 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,048,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,056,000 after buying an additional 257,526 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $474.84 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $457.52 and a one year high of $629.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $510.21 and its 200 day moving average is $517.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.82.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

