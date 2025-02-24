Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $526.08 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.59.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.