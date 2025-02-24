W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 7,850 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Down 4.7 %

Intel stock opened at $24.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.08. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $46.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

