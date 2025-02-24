W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 38,470 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,470 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 438.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Kenvue by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.45. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 154.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

