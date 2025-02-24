Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 174.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Vsee Health Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSEE opened at $1.82 on Monday. Vsee Health has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vsee Health

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vsee Health stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vsee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.51% of Vsee Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Vsee Health Company Profile

VSee Health, Inc is a no-code or low-code software as a service (SaaS) platform that enables clinicians and enterprises to create their telehealth workflows without programming. It engages in providing timely, quality healthcare to patients regardless of geographical barriers. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

