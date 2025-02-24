Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 1314957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Vivendi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49.

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

