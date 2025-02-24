Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.73, but opened at $13.62. Vipshop shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 1,338,034 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Vipshop Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.30.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Vipshop had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 2.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 48,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

